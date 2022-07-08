Check out the six most expensive homes on the Baton Rouge market 

While the overall residential market remains hot, the high-end market typically ebbs and flows to its own beat. And although real estate veteran Vicki Spurlock says there is steady activity in the high-end market, it’s not moving nearly as fast as its lesser-end counterpart.

“In this market, I don’t think the (rising) interest rates will impact this kind of sale,” she says. “We’re dealing with cash buyers—a lot of them are out-of-town people looking to move to Baton Rouge.”

For a third consecutive year, Paula Pennington de la Bretonne’s former estate on Highland Road bears the highest price tag on the local market at $14 million. This year, the highest listing prices are lower compared to those of previous years, with two homes repeated from last year’s list but with lower price tags.

See a snapshot of the six highest-priced homes on the market as of early June from the latest edition of Business Report.