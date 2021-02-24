Charcuterie and cheese board shop opening in Willow Grove

Baton Rouge-founded Bites & Boards is planning to open a physical shop in the Village at Willow Grove.

Owner Robyn Parker received a permit today to renovate a 626-square-foot space in the shopping center for her “cheese boutique.” The permit describes the business as an artisan food and wine shop.

Parker founded Bites & Boards in 2018 primarily as a cheese and charcuterie board delivery service. She expanded in 2019 to offering workshops on how to craft cheese board displays.

Earlier this month, the business launched a new website, according to its Facebook. Parker aims to open her new shop in March.