CEOs increasingly see sustainability as path to profitability 

More CEOs are embracing the idea that a company’s environmental, social and governance practices will play a role in its future success, The Wall Street Journal reports.

For example, one-quarter of CEOs now strongly agree that investing in climate-change initiatives could lead to significant new product and service opportunities for their businesses, up from 13% in 2010, according to a 2020 survey of more than 1,500 global CEOs by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLC, an accounting and consulting firm.

“Don’t underestimate the impact of one CEO or one major company making a decision,” says Alan McGill, global sustainability assurance leader at PwC.

Meanwhile, the pandemic and social unrest over racial justice have sped up the pivot to sustainability at many companies this year after both fronts exposed inequality in the economy, says Rebecca Henderson, a Harvard Business School professor.

“Five years ago, the argument was all about trying to persuade CEOs to take sustainability concerns and move them into the mainstream of the business,” she says. Now “everyone I talk to has the sense they ought to be,” she says.

The Wall Street Journal recently published its new list of the 100 most sustainably managed companies, and while two companies with Capital Region presence were on the list—Air Products & Chemicals and IBM—no companies headquartered in Louisiana made the list.

To produce the ranking, the Journal’s research analysts screened a universe of more than 5,500 publicly traded companies on various environmental, social and other factors, using publicly available data and an analysis of news articles about the companies.

Christian Klein, the 40-year-old chief executive of German business-software giant SAP, is among a growing number of CEOs whose bonuses are tied to green targets. In the case of SAP, which came in at No. 67 in the WSJ rankings, that includes a fast-approaching goal of achieving carbon neutrality in direct emissions by 2025.

Years ago, it was much more difficult to convince shareholders that sustainability leads to profitability, says Klein, who became CEO earlier this year after more than two decades at the company, most recently as chief operating officer. Read the full story.