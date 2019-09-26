CATS launching Uber-like pilot program in early 2020

The Capital Area Transit System is aiming for a first-quarter launch of a six-month “micro-transit” pilot project, which would deploy smaller vehicles, like vans, to pickup riders who make their request through an app.

CATS is expecting to solicit a Request for Proposals for the project within the next 60 days, says Communications Director Amie McNaylor, once the Scope of Work for the service is finalized.

The pilot will serve two zones: Baker and the Southern University-Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport area. CATS has begun stakeholder engagement in the surrounding areas for the project.

The Baton Rouge transit agency had executed a $25,000 contract with TransLoc—a Ford-owned transit technology company—to conduct a study earlier this year and then provide software to launch the pilot program. That 90-day study launched in January.