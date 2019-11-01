Capital One outage affecting direct deposits, account access 

Capital One tweeted that it’s experiencing technical issues for the second time this week, WAFB-TV reports.

“Capital One is experiencing a technical issue impacting customer money movement, including direct deposits, and the ability for some customers to access accounts,” the company tweeted.

A company spokesperson said that customers would not be responsible for late fees associated with the issue. Its unclear how many people were affected but Capital One has more than 100 branches across the state.

Customers may have trouble accessing their accounts, including direct deposits. The bank said it’s working to resolve the issue.

Customers on the Twitter thread complained about dropped calls with customer service after being on hold for long periods of time. Read the full story.