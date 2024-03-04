Business tax breaks will be a main concern in next year’s legislative session

Louisiana’s vast complex web of tax breaks for businesses and industry will be scrutinized this summer and will become a major focus of the 2025 Regular Session, the lawmaker who leads the House tax writing committee said, reports The USA Today network.

House Ways and Means Chair Julie Emerson, R-Lafayette, says she can see “panic” in the eyes of business owners and advocates when they think the lucrative tax breaks are on the line. She made those comments on an episode of the LaPolitics Report podcast posted Monday.

Emerson, Revenue Secretary Richard Nelson, Republican Gov. Jeff Landry and others say next year’s regular session—in which changes to Louisiana tax policy can be considered because it’s an odd-numbered year—could host the most significant shift the state has seen in years.

While everything from sales taxes to income taxes will be on the table, Emerson says on the podcast that tax breaks must be part of the formula—especially since the list of the state’s credits and exemptions is considerably larger than the tax code itself.

“When I talk to some of these business groups and talk to them about that, I can see the panic and the fear in their eyes when you start talking about credits and exemptions,” Emerson says. “That doesn’t mean they’re going away. It just means maybe it’s time to look at some of them and dig deep and bring people to the table and talk about how they’re benefiting Louisiana and attracting jobs and business to the state.”

Read the full story.