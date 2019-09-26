‘Business Report’ Publisher endorsements: Ralph Abraham for governor

Louisiana voters will go to the polls Oct.12—though early voting runs Sept. 28 to Oct. 5—to elect our statewide and local officials for the next four years. We also vote on four constitutional amendments.

In his latest column, Business Report Publisher Rolfe McCollister makes his recommendations for who he believes are the best choices for local and statewide officials, starting with the most high profile, the governor. His endorsement: U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham. To find out why, read his column here, which is not behind a paywall and is available to all readers.

These are important decisions, McCollister writes, because unfortunately, much of our lives and our businesses are entangled with government, especially in Louisiana thanks to the legacy of Huey Long.

There are many races and many candidates, including a lot of new faces. As in the past, McCollister salutes everyone willing to run for public office, but then looks at the field to discover who would make the best draft picks for “Team Louisiana.” Who gives us our best chance to win over the next four years?

In most races, McCollister writes his best choice and simply states the candidate’s name. In others, he shares more of his thoughts on the candidate or opponent.

Read McCollister’s full column to read why Abraham is the best bet to lead the state as well as his recommendations for other statewide, legislative and parishwide races as well as the four constitutional amendments. Send your comments to editor@businessreport.com.