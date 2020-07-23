Business owners denied insurance coverage for shutdown-related revenue loss 

In the two months Salon Aerie was shut down under Louisiana’s stay-at-home order, owner Lesli Stierle estimates the hair salon lost some $50,000 in revenue.

Though her landlord was being flexible and accommodating, Stierle worried about how she’d be able to come up with four months’ worth of rent at a time when her business was generating zero income.

So she contacted her insurance company to inquire about the possibility of receiving business interruption insurance coverage, which was included in her property insurance policy. But because her salon wasn’t physically damaged, Stierle was told she didn’t qualify.

“Business interruption insurance is a joke, but there’s not much I can do about it,” Stierle says. “It just sucks to have to pay every month for something that doesn’t really exist.”

Stierle is among a large number of small business owners throughout Baton Rouge and the U.S. who have been denied coverage for business income losses tied to the pandemic shutdown. Yet despite backlash in recent months, the insurance industry has warned that it would crater under the magnitude of COVID-19 claims coming its way.

Business interruption insurance, part of a property insurance policy, is typically triggered when property is damaged or unusable as a result of a fire or natural disaster. Some policies also contain a civil authority clause that covers income loss if a government denies access to a business.

Generally, traditional insurance policies don’t work for systemic risk like pandemics because most or all policies will pay out at the same time. But some policies don’t have such exclusions, setting the stage for ongoing legal fights over whether the novel coronavirus-related closures constitute the kind of physical damage to property that triggers coverage for business income loss.

