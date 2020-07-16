Broome responds to ominous police union billboards 

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome today released a statement criticizing the Baton Rouge Union of Police for two new billboards it has put up warning visitors to enter the city “at your own risk.” The billboards went up Wednesday, WBRZ-TV reports, seemingly criticizing the city’s response to a rise in violent crime. Last week, Police Chief Murphy Paul said the city was outpacing last year’s homicide rate at this same time by more than a dozen. On Wednesday, another shooting left two people dead off Plank Road.

“It is unfortunate the police union is choosing to throw stones and disparage our community. The Baton Rouge police union is clearly not serious about making Baton Rouge a better place to live,” Broome writes. “If they were, they could have donated the money spent on these billboards to anti-violence programs in Baton Rouge. I know the rank and file members of the Baton Rouge Police Department are serious about making our city safe however, and I look forward to working with them to achieve this goal.”

Broome also says the FBI specifically cautions against drawing conclusions by making direct comparisons between cities, and notes that violent crime has dropped over the past few decades.

“Louisiana is among the poorest states in the country with among the highest rate of incarcerations,” Broome writes. “Bottom line we are not going to arrest our way out of our challenges. We must invest further in social services.” See the full statement here, where she lists changes in crime-related statistics that have occurred since she took office.