Broome makes it official, launches reelection campaign

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome today formally announced plans to run for reelection.

As part of her official launch, Broome says in a news release that she has formed key committees and appointed staff for her campaign.

In January, Broome made clear her intention to seek another term in office.

“My priority during these extraordinary times has been to do the job the citizens of Baton Rouge elected me to do and that is govern,” Broome says in a prepared statement. “I believe that the circumstances of the day highlight the need for steady and experienced leadership.”

Broome was elected in 2016 and will be a candidate for a second term on the Nov. 3 ballot. Looking to unseat Broome are Metro Council members Tara Wicker and Matt Watson, businessman Jordan Piazza, and State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle.