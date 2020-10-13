Broome: ‘I welcome the New Orleans Saints here’

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter reported via Twitter this afternoon that, with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell repeatedly declining to allow the Saints to have limited-capacity fans, team officials met today with LSU officials about hosting upcoming games at Tiger Stadium.

Following Schefter’s report, Saints officials confirmed their interest in using LSU’s Tiger Stadium to host future home games. In response, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome released a statement.

“These are trying times for our state and nation. We’re making real progress here in East Baton Rouge, and I welcome the New Orleans Saints here should they choose to come,” Broome said. “While health precautions and quality of life don’t have to be mutually exclusive, this is not an open invitation to ignore precautions we have put in place to protect everyone.”

Should the Saints officially choose to bring the team to the Capital Region, Broome says the Saints and Saints fans will be required to adhere to the same guidelines put in place for college football games—social distancing with 25% occupancy, required masks and no tailgating.