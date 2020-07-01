BRAC’s latest COVID-19 economic indicator finds lagging small business revenue 

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today released its COVID-19 economic indicator dashboard that examines and assesses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional economy.

“As the governor delayed the start of Phase Three due to an uptick in cases and hospitalizations in several parts of the state, we have seen continued delay in full economic recovery in the Capital Region,” says Andrew Fitzgerald, senior director of business intelligence for BRAC, in a prepared statement. “Although cases and positive test rates in the region have risen, there has not been a corresponding uptick in hospitalizations or deaths. However, the increase in cases may have prompted people to continue to stay home rather than engage in commerce, which affects spending, mobility, and other metrics.”

Key takeaways from this week’s dashboard include:

• Mobility was down throughout the Capital Region this week, with fewer people traveling to work and recreational sites.

• While consumer spending data showed an uptick toward pre-pandemic levels in the largest parishes over the past week, small business revenue still lags.

• The number of combined unemployment claims is again down slightly, but not significantly. The slow recovery is also reflected in the newly released unemployment rate of 11.8%, down slightly from the high of 13.0% in April.

• While the hotel occupancy rate stayed flat at 47%, the gap between 2020 and 2019 numbers grew for both occupancy and revenues, as the region was hosting a large soccer tournament during the same time last year, another reminder of the effect of limited travel on the local economy.

See this week’s indicator dashboard here.