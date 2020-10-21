BRAC partners with BRCC, FranU and RPCC in effort to keep graduates here

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today announced a partnership with the region’s postsecondary institutions—Baton Rouge Community College, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, and River Parishes Community College—to reduce barriers for small and mid-sized companies to access student talent.

The partnership supplements the announcement made in September with LSU and Southern University to leverage the Handshake digital platform to retain graduates from those institutions.

“The Baton Rouge Area’s wealth of postsecondary institutions is an asset that not many regions across the country can claim,” says Adam Knapp, president and CEO of BRAC, in a prepared statement, “For the first time, all of our post-secondary institutions are at the table together focusing on making regional retention a priority. Developing and retaining talent here post-graduation is a key component to growing into the vibrant talent magnet we know this region can and should become.”

BRAC and each institution have signed a memorandum of understanding to set expectations and outline responsibilities for the collaboration that includes tracking progress over time when it comes to connecting graduates with area jobs, and a commitment to increase opportunities for businesses to engage with students and expand hands-on learning opportunities.

BRAC will also host workshops with the institutions’ career service centers to help employers set up profiles in Handshake and the platforms used by BRCC, FranU and RPCC and learn to use them to recruit talent. Read the full announcement.