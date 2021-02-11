BRAC economic report shows continued job losses in Capital Region

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today released its latest economic indicator report, analyzing the Capital Region’s business activity since restrictions were enacted to counteract the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

The report examines and assesses the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy, taking into account a number of data points to illustrate the economy’s current state, and to keep businesses informed as it rebounds.

Key findings from this month’s dashboard include:

• Despite a drop in the unemployment rate to 6.1%, the Capital Region actually lost 1,200 jobs in December.

• The leisure and hospitality industry remains hardest hit, with 8,700 fewer jobs than in the month before the pandemic began. Construction is down 7,400 jobs.

• The Capital Region’s vaccination rate is in the middle of the pack statewide, with 8.2% of its population vaccinated as of Feb. 5. New Orleans leads Louisiana metros with 9.8% vaccinated.

• Hotel occupancy is only about 4% below the same week in 2019, despite travel still being discouraged.

In all parishes but one, travel to work is within 25% of pre-pandemic levels, including in Ascension and Livingston parishes, which are only 8% and 7% below, respectively. See the full report.