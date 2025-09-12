Bocage shop serves Southern-style cheesecake with a bit of science

Cheesecake lovers will soon have a new destination in Baton Rouge, 225 writes.

Cheesecake Lab, a grab-and-go bakery from pastry chef and restaurateur Mitchell Moore, opens next week at 7970 Jefferson Highway, Suite B. The concept specializes in Southern-style cheesecake—creamier and less dense than New York versions—offered in rotating flavors with customizable toppings.

Moore, a Jackson, Mississippi, native and longtime bakery owner, moved to Baton Rouge after selling his popular Campbell’s Bakery in 2022.

Inspired by single-product concepts like Nothing Bundt Cakes, Cheesecake Lab will pair scratch-made desserts with a playful science theme, complete with lab coat-clad staff and décor featuring periodic table symbols. Options will include classics like strawberry swirl, banana pudding, and cookies and cream, along with seasonal specialties such as pumpkin pie and apple streusel.

