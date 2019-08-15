Block Lawncare selected to compete for startup of the year award 

Block Lawncare has been invited to participate in the 7th Annual Startup of the Year Global Competition & Summit in October.

Founded by former Antioch Community Church pastor Matthew Armstrong and Parachute.fm podcast network co-founder Jacob Jolibois earlier this year, Block aims to streamline how homeowners book and pay for lawn care.

One hundred startups from around the world will showcase their products and services to investors while competing for a spot in the top five and up to $100,000 in investments at the SOTY summit. GrubHub, Groupon, Uber and other popular tech companies have participated in past SOTY events.

Block lets customers select the individual lawn care services they need, choose a date for the services and pay via their smartphone through an app. The company then employs mowers who pick up bookings and complete the services.

“This is a great opportunity to showcase Block to potential partners and customers,” says Jolibois. The app was released in April, and so far has positive reviews on the Apple App Store platform.