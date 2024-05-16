Bill expanding tutoring voucher program advances

Lawmakers advanced a bill on Wednesday that would expand a voucher program for students who fail to meet state math and reading standards, though state officials do not expect demand for the vouchers to increase, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

The legislation in question is House Bill 244, introduced by state Rep. Jason Hughes, D-New Orleans. The bill would add numeracy tutoring to the program, expand the grades from which students can access the program and increase the amount of voucher money families receive from $1,000 to $1,500.

HB244 unanimously passed out of the Senate Education Committee and now moves to the Senate Finance Committee.

