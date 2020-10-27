BCBS hires new chief medical officer 

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana today announced that Dr. Stephanie Mills, a pediatric emergency medicine physician, has been appointed as the insurer’s executive vice president, health services and chief medical officer.

Mills will start Nov. 9 and will report to Blue Cross President and CEO Dr. I. Steven Udvarhelyi. Mills will oversee staff, programs and services within Blue Cross’ Health Services division, which includes medical management, population health, medical policy, quality management, provider networks and value-based reimbursement, pharmacy management and care delivery.

Mills, a Louisiana native and LSU graduate, was most recently president of inHealth Strategies. She helped lead the creation and launch of this Innovation Institute company, which guides health care providers, payers, employers and other health system stakeholders in successfully implementing care programs.

Before moving into health care executive roles, Mills practiced pediatric emergency medicine, including serving as the medical director for the pediatric ER at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.