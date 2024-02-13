Baton Rouge’s biggest commercial deal last year topped $84M 

Baton Rouge’s commercial real estate sector saw a slight downturn in sales last year, following national trends.

Similar to previous years, multifamily developments carried the heaviest price tags with respect to commercial property deals. Of the 10 most expensive deals last year, more than half were apartment complexes, mostly near LSU.

While the top deal—at $84.4 million—represented the most expensive commercial property transaction in East Baton Rouge Parish in several years, the second most expensive deal to close in 2023 would have ranked seventh the previous year. Out-of-state real estate investment firms were the major drivers of deals last year, scooping up student multifamily housing complexes and retail centers alike.

Despite the slowdown in 2023, Mark Segalla with Elifin Realty is optimistic the market will pick up this year. While interest rates and insurance prices continue to shift, he says buyers and sellers are getting creative when it comes to making deals work in today’s economy by exploring different avenues of financing and loan types.

“People are getting more comfortable with inflation prices, interest rates and insurance prices,” he says. “People are accepting what the numbers are today and will make more purchases in 2024.”

Check out a rundown of the year’s biggest deals from the latest edition of Business Report. Send comments to editor@businessreport.com.