Baton Rouge restaurants are open, but still face challenges 

Two months of shuttered dining rooms followed by months of reduced capacity have sucker-punched Baton Rouge-area restaurants on every front imaginable, from sales to workforce to basic planning and forecasting.

“It’s made everybody take a hard look at operations,” says Jim Urdiales, owner of Mestizo. “You’ve gone from letting your staff go and switching to all to-go orders, and then to easing people back into the dining room and figuring how many staff to rehire. It’s been a lot of moving parts.”

For restaurants, success means maxing out capacity and capturing as many dayparts as possible—two things that don’t happen during a global pandemic. Nationwide, the restaurant industry lost an estimated $50 billion in April alone, according to the National Restaurant Association. Operators have had to think fast about every aspect of their businesses, from engineering broader takeout operations to figuring out the Paycheck Protection Program to reorganizing seats to ensure social distancing.

“I’ve heard some diners say they’re thrilled to be eating out again, and others who don’t like the feel of the new restrictions,” says Emelie Alton, managing partner of Bistro Byronz.

While dining rooms have reopened and capacity has been allowed to increase, soft sales and new challenges remain for the foreseeable future.

