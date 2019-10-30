Baton Rouge metro sees unemployment drop; still above national rate

Unemployment in the Baton Rouge metropolitan statistical area dropped by nearly 1,000 workers, or 5.2%, in September from the same month a year ago, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

More than 17,500 persons were unemployed in the MSA last month, down from 18,540 in September 2018. Still, while the Baton Rouge metro’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped to 4.2%, it remains nearly a full point above the 3.3% national average.

Meanwhile, the MSA’s civilian labor force posted a small gain last month, growing .03% from 419,065 to 419,178.

Statewide, the civilian labor force grew by nearly 2,000 workers, to 2,095,296. New Orleans saw the largest boost to its civilian labor force, growing by more than 4,000 workers.

Read the full report.