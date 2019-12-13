Baton Rouge may get another distribution center

A new distribution center may soon be coming to south Baton Rouge, off Rieger Road, according to a pair of applications being considered next month by the Planning Commission.

The center would comprise a single 112,000-square-foot building on land currently owned by the Bethany World Prayer Center on Rieger Road. The center would be built near the church, with the application listing Fieldstone Drive and Honore Lane as the nearest intersection.

The developer is listed on the applications as Atlanta-based Seefried Industrial Properties Inc., an industrial real estate development company that manages more than 26 million square feet of properties. Unknown is what kind of business will be using the property.

When reached Friday morning for more information, applicant Joseph Yarbrough of CSRS Inc. declined to comment because of a non-disclosure agreement. Jared Stockstill, with Bethany Church, also said he couldn’t provide more information on the project, but did say it won’t be the church’s distribution center.