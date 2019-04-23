Baton Rouge Health District hotel to break ground Wednesday

A local development group will break ground on Louisiana’s first Element Hotel in the Baton Rouge Health District Wednesday morning.

The 124-room, $18 million hotel will be developed along Summa Avenue and the planned Midway Boulevard, providing accommodations for area hospitals in the health district, such as the nearby Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, as well as local businesses, says developer Nial Patel, principal of Restic Development.

Construction is expected to take 16 to 18 months.

The Element is a high-end, boutique addition to the Marriott family of hotels, Patel says, with a “highly sustainable, health-focused environment” for guests. The five-story hotel will have a natural saline swimming pool, a gym, bike rentals and meeting space for up to 60 people.

The brand was launched by Starwood Hotels and Resorts in 2006 as an eco-friendly, extended stay concept. Marriott International bought Starwood in 2016, creating the world’s largest hotel chain.

“We are extremely excited to bring this new product by Marriott to the Baton Rouge community and are particularly thrilled to be located in the Health District,” Patel says.

Patel’s group bought the land for the hotel in 2017 from developers Brian Dantin and Ross Bruce for an undisclosed amount. Dantin and Bruce also have plans for a mixed-use development adjacent to the OLOL Children’s Hospital, featuring office and retail space along with apartments.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the hotel will be held at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.