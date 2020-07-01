Baton Rouge entertainment venues balance customer fun with safety

A few weeks after reopening to customers, Baton Rouge-area entertainment venues are trying to adhere to state guidelines for safety while still allowing customers to have fun.

Main Event, at the Mall of Louisiana, falls under the bowling alley category for businesses and reopened June 18, says sales manager Haley Soileau. Along with adhering to capacity restrictions, Main Event has also deployed a team, which spends its entire shift cleaning the facility.

Though Soileau could not discuss the financial impact of the coronavirus on the business, she did say the 50,000-square-foot facility frequently reaches maximum capacity under the current phase two restrictions.

“We’re used to being packed, so this is definitely different,” Soileau says. “Any concerns for the future would be how long limits are going to be put in place and how the virus progresses, but our main concern is that guests and staff feel safe. We’re trying to make people comfortable.”

At DEFY Baton Rouge, an indoor trampoline park at The Grove, business was slow at first after it reopened June 13, says manager Matthew Robins, but it’s beginning to pick up.

“It’s been decent, but of course it’s not where we’d like to be, but because of capacity restrictions, it doesn’t allow for more business,” Robins says.

The business is operating at 50% capacity, which typically allows a maximum of 75 people jumping inside at one time. Like other Louisiana businesses, facial masks are required of employees but optional for guests, though Robins says they’re looking closely at making it a requirement for guests as well.

“We understand we’re in a unique situation; we just want people to feel as safe as possible,” Robins says, adding that he can’t discuss the financial impacts of COVID-19 on the company.

One business that will surely be impacted is Blue Bayou Waterpark and Dixie Landin’, which employs roughly 700 high school and college students each summer. As a water park and amusement park, the business is restricted from opening during phase two of the reopening.

Calls placed to the business for comment went unreturned, but a voicemail message says the park will remain closed until further notice and that previously purchased tickets are valid.