Baton Rouge casino revenues down for 25th consecutive month 

Just one riverboat casino in the state—Baton Rouge’s L’Auberge—managed to post higher revenues in September than the same month a year ago, raking in $12.1 million last month, compared to $11.5 million in 2018.

That was about the extent of the good news for the Baton Rouge gaming market as collective winnings were down 3.4%l, marking the 25th consecutive month of declines. All in, L’Auberge Baton Rouge, Hollywood Casino and the Belle of Baton Rouge reported $17.9 million in September earnings, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

The sharpest revenue drop—once again—came from the Belle of Baton Rouge, which collected just $1.9 million last month, down 28.8% from September 2018. Meanwhile, Hollywood Casino took in in $3.9 million, a nearly 9% slide from the year before.

Baton Rouge also posted the month’s lowest collective earnings among Louisiana’s four casino markets, trailing Lake Charles ($50 million), Shreveport/Bossier ($44 million) and New Orleans ($21 million).

All markets reported year-over-year losses, amounting to a 13% statewide revenue loss totaling some $20 million. Read the full market report.