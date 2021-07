As the Summer Olympics in Tokyo officially begin, 24 athletes with ties to Baton Rouge will be competing, representing 12 different nations.

Thanks to the athletic excellence of LSU and Southern University, local Olympians are something of a tradition with names like Willie Davenport, Carly Patterson, Warren Morris, Shaquille O’Neal, Ben McDonald and Seimone Augustus coming to mind.

