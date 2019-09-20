Baton Rouge adventurer creates travel advisory group 

For many of us, international travel comes at a pretty high cost and it can be hard to justify the price tag, which is one of the reasons why Baton Rouge-based travel expert Astrid Clements decided to create advisory company AstridTravel Club.

Clements and her team created the club to bring together travelers interested in affordable adventures, where members pay an annual fee for access to trips, inRegister magazine reports.

“What we mean by affordable luxury is the kind of travel that emphasizes luxury, comfort and style, yet doesn’t break the bank,” says Madeline Freret, one Astrid travel’s advisors.

All of the trips put together by AstridTravel Club Trips are priced at about $2,500 to $5,500 per trip, excluding airfare, and include private 5-star accommodations with fine-dining experiences, expert guides, a local concierge, and even a travel club representative onsite.

Trip itineraries are designed by Clements, who prides herself on creating travel experiences that are interesting and culturally enriching, like the trip she has planned for members of the travel club to take in December to Marrakesh, Morocco.

An annual membership fee of $50 grants members primary access to an array of AstridTravel Club trips to places like Rio de Janeiro, Amsterdam, St. Petersburg, London, Paris, Sedona and others. Members of the club can also participate in small groups and a private online forum where travelers can meet.

“Our goal is to create a diverse network of individuals from across the globe who are bonded together through the love of travel and share an interest in affordable luxury experiences,” says Clements. Read the full story.