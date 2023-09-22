Auditors and tax accountants are moving on to other professions

Accountants have long been viewed by people in the profession as underpaid and undervalued compared with positions in tech and banking. Now the foot soldiers of the profession are leaving the field in droves, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Accountants cite low salaries, mundane tasks, burnout and the threat of new technology like generative AI as reasons for considering other industries.

Professionals in any field may find it isn’t a fit for them, but accountants are moving on or considering doing so at a time of an already widening shortage of these workers, who often specialize in either auditing financials or preparing taxes.

There were about 1.65 million accountants and auditors in the U.S. in 2022, up 1.3% from the previous year but down 2.6% from 2020 and down 15.9% from 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ current population survey. More than 300,000 accountants quit their jobs between 2019 and 2021, data shows.

Fewer people are pursuing degrees in accounting and entering the field, leading to more open positions and for longer periods. The shortage is expected to worsen as more accountants retire without a robust pipeline of replacements.

The profession carries a barrier to entry of 150 college credit hours, which are required to become a certified public accountant, essentially resulting in a fifth year of school. Accounting representatives in states such as South Carolina and Minnesota are rallying to loosen the mandates.

Much of the industry’s focus has been on filling the void left by retirees rather than on the discontent of the entrenched workers. Several professional groups have stepped up their outreach to prospective new entrants by increasing awareness about accounting opportunities among high school and college students.

