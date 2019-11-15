Another effort to establish Baton Rouge angel network underway

After years of struggling to form an angel investor network in the Baton Rouge region, a newly-formed group is giving it another try.

The group, which calls itself Red Stick Angels, is made up of dozens of members of the Baton Rouge and New Orleans business community, says Tee Brown, president of GFMS. Details are vague as the group is still in its formation phase, according to Todd Lowery, director of investment readiness and finance at NexusLA.

While declining to name individuals involved in the group, Lowery says it’s business people who recognize the need for an angel network in the Capital Region.

The meetings have primarily focused on how such an investing network could work, though Lowery adds that a few companies have made pitches to angels in an effort to demonstrate that investment opportunities exist in Baton Rouge.

“We’re looking for ways to make it attractive,” Lowery says, adding that an angel network must be supported by angels to thrive, not outside forces. “We’re looking to have enough people to make it viable, who would invest not just money, but mentorship as well.”

The network will also try to leverage relationships and experience of other more established angel networks in Louisiana, such as the NOLA Network.