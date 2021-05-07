Amazon picks Shreveport for first robotics fulfillment center

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Amazon today announced the company’s first robotics fulfillment center in Louisiana, with over 1,000 jobs and a $200 million capital investment in north Shreveport.

Located in the Hunter Industrial Park, the site is near Interstates 20, 49 and 220 and provides ideal access for Amazon’s logistics operations.

The Amazon robotics fulfillment center will include contemporary robotics technology, inventory and shipping operations in a multilevel building with a 650,000-square-foot foundation, according to Louisiana Economic Development.

Amazon will begin construction of the Shreveport fulfillment center immediately, with plans to open the site in September 2022. The project will create over 800 construction jobs during its development and more than 1,000 full-time permanent jobs after it is completed.

The Amazon robotics fulfillment center in Shreveport is the largest of seven Amazon facilities operating, announced or under construction in Louisiana, including the Baton Rouge fulfillment center under development at the former Cortana Mall site. The company’s committed investment in the state to date is more than $600 million and includes seven Whole Foods Market locations.

LED began formal discussions with Amazon about a potential Shreveport fulfillment center in August 2020. To offset site infrastructure costs, Amazon will be eligible for a $5 million performance-based grant payable in two installments during 2022 and 2023. In addition, the Caddo Parish Industrial Development Board is negotiating a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes, or PILOT, agreement with the company.