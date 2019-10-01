Alford: RESET offers incremental steps for Legislative reform 

As voters, we sometimes forget that a new term of governance is just around the corner—and that the new term equates to new opportunities. This go-around is a little different, though, writes Jeremy Alford in his latest column.

There’s a sizable turnover coming to the Legislature, more candidates are interested in running for seats and the overall age of legislators has decreased each cycle, so far without exception. In other words, the time has never been as ripe to reset fundamental political thought in Baton Rouge.

But time is running out. The new governor and Legislature will be seated in roughly 100 days, during the first full week of January.

In regard to our slate of legislative elections and the governor’s race, the time for planning something of substance is now, but the problem is this election cycle has no unifying policy themes, no campaign’s planks being widely shared and no dominating voices.

Legislative candidates, in particular, in concert with those already elected without opposition, need to hit RESET. That’s the name of a policy campaign underwritten by three well-known, long-standing special interest groups that focus their energies on good government issues and economic development.

Read Alford’s full column about RESET and the current election cycle.

