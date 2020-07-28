Alford: Monroe mayoral race shows new voting trends 

Earlier this month, before he was sworn into office for the very first time, Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis turned heads in a major way. His 52% primary win against a five-candidate field that included his Democratic predecessor, Jamie Mayo, was a shot heard across Louisiana’s political world, writes Jeremy Alford in his new opinion piece.

Few were as surprised as Ellis’ campaign manager, Jason Hebert of The Political Firm. While Hebert was confident he had a solid candidate, he wasn’t prepared for the extent that early voting pushed Ellis over the edge.

Early voting accounted for 46.5% of the total vote haul, of which Ellis, a rookie candidate and an independent, notched 59% against an incumbent.

“We set our sights on early voting at the outset of the campaign, but we didn’t know how big it was going to be,” Hebert says. “We do races in Texas and sometimes see 52 percent, but it was the highest watermark we’d seen back home in Louisiana.”

Mail-in voting for the July 11 election also set a record, quadrupling in size statewide compared to the 2016 presidential primary ballot. With so many votes up for grabs across different venues, political professionals are scrambling to adapt to this new but not totally unexpected landscape.

Based on trends holding or building, it means campaigns need to spend sooner in the cycle and consultants and candidates must plot even earlier. It also means the November general will play host to three different elections of suddenly equalized importance.

Read Alford’s full column about the way elections could change from now on.

