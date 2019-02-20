A primer for calling in sick

You’ve spent the night in the bathroom after eating some questionable takeout food, and you’re still feeling queasy. What are you going to tell your boss?

While some people are hesitant to share the personal reasons why they need a last-minute day off, others may overshare, wanting to prove they’re not playing hooky, CNN reports.



Here’s a tip: There’s no need to reveal all the gory details when calling out sick.

Moreover, experts say, it’s better to stay home if you are sick, rather than risk getting coworkers sick or prolonging your own recovery. And there shouldn’t be any guilt in taking time off to get well.



“It’s a benefit that is due to you as part of your compensation package — don’t feel apologetic about taking it,” said Janel Anderson, a workplace communication expert.

So, here’s how to make the call:

Keep it brief—Less is more when it comes to sharing details about your ailment or personal business with your boss. Acknowledge bad timing—What if the timing of your sick day is pretty suspect, like after a holiday weekend, but you are legitimately ill? You need to acknowledge the coincidental timing upfront, but hold firm. Be realistic with your abilities—Set expectations of your availability in your sick note. If you can handle emails and a few phone calls, say so, but if you cannot, make it clear you aren’t able to work at all.

