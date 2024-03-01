A look at the crime bills passed through the special session

Louisiana’s Republican-dominated legislature concluded a two-week special session on Thursday that aimed to address one of the state’s most pressing issues: violent crime.

As reported by the Associated Press, lawmakers passed a slew of tough-on-crime policies, including expanding death row execution methods, charging 17-year-olds as adults and eliminating parole for most people who are jailed in the future.

Here’s a look at some of the approved bills, which now head to the desk of Republican Gov. Jeff Landry to be signed into law or vetoed:

Death penalty: Seeking to resume death row executions after a 14-year pause, the Legislature passed a bill that adds the use of nitrogen gas and electrocution as methods to carry out the death penalty.

Juvenile offenders: Republicans say youths are terrorizing cities with violent carjackings, shootings and homicides. As a result, lawmakers passed a bill that will treat all 17-year-olds charged with crimes, including misdemeanors, as adults. The measure is a rollback of the state’s “Raise the Age” law.

Parole: One measure effectively eliminates parole for anyone convicted after Aug. 1, with few exceptions—including groups for whom it is constitutionally required, such as those who were sentenced to life terms as juveniles.

Heightened charges: Other bills propose harsher penalties for certain crimes. Under one of them, the minimum sentence for a carjacking conviction will increase from two years to five. If a carjacking results in bodily injury, the offender will serve 20 to 30 years.

So what’s next? Lawmakers return to the Capitol March 11 for their three-month-long regular session, in which they can take up additional crime-related bills. Read the full story.