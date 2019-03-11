A light at the end of the internet login tunnel  

The internet has an identity problem. It has never had a simple, universal system for figuring out who we are.

As a result, we’re stuck with separate usernames and passwords for every site and app we use, perpetually re-entering them to prove we’re still ourselves. It’s mildly annoying on our laptops, where there’s a dedicated keyboard. It’s a bigger pain on smaller phones, and it’ll be near impossible on the smart machines we’ll have going forward. Imagine typing a 16-digit code every time you start your car.

The good news, as The Wall Street Journal reports, is everyone knows this is a problem. The tech industry has spent years working on ways for the internet to recognize you, and real solutions are starting to come to market, but it’s not an overnight fix.

Many services are already working on ways to share login data across apps, allowing you to, for instance, link your news website and social network logins so that when you log into one it automatically authenticates the other.

Meanwhile, Google, Microsoft, Twitter and others are finding password-free ways to extend your session and make sure you’re still you. Apps can check if you’re on the same phone, on the same network, doing the same stuff, the way your bank might set an alert if a purchase is made in another country. Read the full story here.