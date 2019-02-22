‘225 Dine:’ Kick off crawfish season with Crawfête at Perkins Rowe

If there’s one thing people in Louisiana anticipate most, it’s crawfish season.

Maybe it’s spending time outside in the warm, spring weather, or the camaraderie that typically accompanies a large crawfish boil, but the moment it begins to get a bit warmer, all of our attention turns to those mudbugs.



As 225 reports, with peak season on its way, the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society is supplying all your crawfish needs with its annual Crawfête this Sunday, Feb. 24, at 2 p.m.

The event promises lots of crawfish, some culinary creativity with local chef’s showing off new dishes, live music and drinks right in the center of Perkins Rowe in and around Bin 77.

Guests can enjoy unlimited crawfish-centered plates ranging from boiled crawfish to more creative dishes, all looking to win awards selected by attendees and judges.

Tickets to Crawfête start at $50 and can be purchased online. All proceeds from the event go to the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society and the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation, with both focusing on philanthropic ventures throughout the state.

Read the full story for more details about Crawfête, and be sure to sign up for the free 225 Dine e-newsletter to keep up with food and events in the Baton Rouge area.