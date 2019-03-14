Roundup: Red Stick Social opening date / Cajun Classic / Squirrels slowing syrup

Grand opening: Red Stick Social, the multi-level boutique entertainment venue anchoring Electric Depot, will open April 15. The 30,000-square-foot venue, which recently hired George Sittig as its executive chef, will feature live music, 10 Brunswick bowling alleys and a full-service bar and kitchen, along with other amenities.

Tennis tourney: More than 70 of the world’s top-ranked professional wheelchair tennis professionals will compete in Baton Rouge next week, March 19-24, in the 30th Annual Cajun Classic at the Paula G. Manship YMCA. This year’s field is comprised of 120 professional and amateur players from 23 countries and 24 states. See the full schedule.

Sweet tooth: Maple syrup producers have more than the weather to worry about. Frenetic squirrels are chomping on equipment, crimping the flow of sap at some operations. Damage from wildlife—deer, bear woodpeckers, and squirrels—is not unusual for maple syrup producers, but this year an abundant population of squirrels is disrupting plastic sap tubing and spouts at some sugaring operations in New England, slowing business. Read the full story.