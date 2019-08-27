$1.5M cyber center planned at the Water Campus

The Louisiana National Guard today announced plans to establish a $1.5 million cybersecurity center at the Water Campus where professionals from the LANG will conduct cyber missions alongside Stephenson Technologies Corp., and Radiance Technologies, a private defense contractor.

The center, to be located in the 1200 Brickyard Lane office building on the Water Campus, will promote a safer cyber community in Louisiana through information sharing, training and partnering among federal and state agencies, academia and industry experts.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Maj. Gen. Glenn Curtis signed a Memorandum of Understanding that applies state resources to complete the cyber center. Joining them in the MOU signing were President and CEO Jeff Moulton of LSU’s Stephenson Technologies Corp., or STC, and CEO Bill Bailey of Radiance Technologies.

LANG will lease the 11,000-square-foot space directly from Commercial Properties Realty Trust, and will sublease 3,000 square feet each to LSU’s STC and to Radiance Technologies.

More than 40 LANG members periodically will use LC3 for training and cybersecurity operations. Meanwhile, STC will relocate 15 existing jobs and add five new jobs at the cyber center, with Radiance Technologies retaining 22 existing jobs and adding 10.

To secure the project, the state will provide $1.5 million through Louisiana Economic Development to build-out the existing 11,000 square feet to meet strict government standards. Also through LED, $500,000 in additional funds will support lease payments for up to five years. Other partners in the project, including the Water Campus and STC, will provide up to $250,000 for facility operations.