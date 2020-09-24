Thursday, September 24, 2020 Insider Blue Cross Blue Shield settlement deal could increase competition By Stephanie Riegel - September 24, 2020 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print The Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance group has negotiated a tentative settlement in a 2012 antitrust suit, filed on behalf of customers, that would require a payout of around $2.7 billion and curtail practices that allegedly limited competition We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in