St. Charles Clean Fuels looks at building a $4.6B reduced-carbon ammonia facility 

St. Charles Clean Fuels is exploring the feasibility of building a $4.6 billion ammonia production and export facility in St. Charles Parish, New Orleans City Business reports.

The development company is jointly owned by energy investment company Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Sustainable Fuels Group.

According to a news release, if the project comes to fruition, the company expects to establish 216 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of more than $90,000. The company aims to have 2,000 peak construction jobs. Read the entire story.

