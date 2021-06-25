Oil prices rising; state rig count holds steady

The number of drilling rigs operating in Louisiana, a leading indicator of oil and gas production, held steady this week at 52 rigs, even as oil prices rose within spitting distance of $75 a barrel today.

The U.S. rig count also stayed steady at 470, the highest in more than a year, but still less than half its pre-pandemic peak, according to Houston oil-field services company Baker Hughes and energy research firm Enverus.

As the Houston Chronicle reports, U.S. crude production is running about 2 million barrels a day below its peak of about 13 million barrels a day in early 2020.

The U.S. rig count has been climbing in recent months after bottoming out at 244 in August. The rollout of coronavirus vaccines has lifted local economies and boosted travel, buoying demand for crude and petroleum products such as gasoline and jet fuel. Read the full story from The Houston Chronicle.