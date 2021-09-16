Oil companies provide millions in aid to communities impacted by Hurricane Ida

Major oil companies that do business in Louisiana are donating millions of dollars to communities impacted by Hurricane Ida.

ExxonMobil Corp. in Baton Rouge is contributing $500,000 toward relief efforts in Louisiana communities affected by Hurricane Ida. ExxonMobil’s assistance will support local nonprofit organizations through a combination of direct grants and the donation of gasoline and diesel from ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge refinery to front-line health care workers and the local school system.

ExxonMobil is contributing $250,000 to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Ida relief efforts, and a total of $185,000 in grants to the United Cajun Navy, Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge, the Healthy Baton Rouge Initiative, The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge, Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, Baton Rouge General Hospital and Women’s Hospital Foundation.

Shell Oil Co. is contributing $5 million in combined community and employee relief and recovery initiatives. “Shell has been operating in the parishes of Louisiana’s bayou and river regions for nearly 100 years and New Orleans has been our Gulf of Mexico business hub for decades,” says Shell U.S. President Gretchen Watkins. “Our people and our company have a long history of stepping up when our neighbors need us most. This is one of those times.”

Rigzone reports that Chevron is making a commitment of $3 million to support relief and recovery efforts, with the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities and Team Rubicon each set to receive a $500,000 donation. The remaining $1.5 million will be distributed across local organizations focused on disaster relief, Chevron outlined. In addition, the company said it will match qualifying donations to hurricane relief efforts made by employees and retirees, as well as provide financial contributions to organizations where employees volunteer.

BP America and the BP foundation will donate $500,000 and 200,000 gallons of fuel to support disaster relief efforts in Louisiana following Ida. The donations include $250,000 to the American Red Cross from the BP foundation, $250,000 to the Bayou Community Foundation from BP America and fuel donations of 100,000 gallons of gasoline and 100,000 gallons of diesel to aid in the recovery. Phillips 66 is contributing a total of $1 million to the American Red Cross to assist relief efforts in the states affected by Hurricane Ida and its remnants. Rigzone has the full story.

