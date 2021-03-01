Louisiana earns No. 8 ranking in ‘Site Selection’ Governor’s Cup

Site Selection magazine today ranked Louisiana No. 8, on a per capita basis, among states with the most new and expanded facilities in 2020.

Louisiana climbed two spots from last year. This year’s Governor’s Cup ranking marks the 11th time in the past 12 years that Louisiana has landed in the Top 10 for project performance on a per capita basis.

Baton Rouge ranked No. 3 for most projects among midsized metros (200,000 to 1 million population), while Baton Rouge tied at No. 2 with St. Louis among 2020 Top Mississippi River Metros, followed by New Orleans at No. 4 and Vidalia-Natchez (Mississippi) at No. 10.

“We are proud to see Louisiana not only in Site Selection’s Top 10, but also to see our performance ranking improve over the past year,” Gov. John Bel Edwards says in a prepared statement. Louisiana “attracted economic development projects in 2020 that will yield more than 11,600 new jobs and over $12 billion in future capital investment for our state,” he says.

The Governor’s Cup measures the quantity of significant business development projects for the calendar year. Site Selection tallies the number of projects in a state that represent one or more of the following criteria: a minimum capital investment of $1 million, 20 or more new jobs created, and 20,000 square feet or more of new building space. In 2020, Louisiana recorded 116 economic development project wins meeting the magazine’s criteria. Those totals include projects formally attracted by Louisiana Economic Development and its partners.

Significant project wins in 2020 include: Grön Fuels’ announcement of a potential $9.2 billion renewable fuels complex at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge, which would result in over 5,500 direct and indirect new jobs; Amazon’s $100 million fulfillment center in Carencro, which will result in more than 1,400 new jobs; SchoolMint’s relocation of its California headquarters to Lafayette, with 397 new direct and indirect jobs; Mitsubishi Chemical’s potential $1 billion methyl methacrylate manufacturing complex in Geismar, with nearly 800 new jobs; and ExxonMobil’s potential $240 million investment in a suite of projects at its north Baton Rouge refinery.

Read the announcement from the governor’s office.