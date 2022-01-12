Lightsource bp gets financing for massive Pointe Coupee Parish solar farm 

Lightsource bp today announced it has closed on a $533 million multiproject financing package for its 345-megawatt Ventress Solar project 30 miles northwest of Baton Rouge in Pointe Coupee Parish.

Today’s announcement marks a major step forward for the project, which will be the largest solar farm in Louisiana so far. Lightsource bp will own and operate the facility, selling the energy it generates to McDonald’s Corporation and eBay Inc. under long-term power purchase agreements.

Ventress Solar is part of a 480-megawatt, $533 million portfolio financing package for multiple solar projects. Construction has already begun and the farm is expected to be fully operational by late 2023.

The project is expected to deliver an indirect economic impact of over $200 million, according to a study from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. See the announcement.