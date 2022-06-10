Last year’s Seacor Power tragedy could change worker protections

More than a year after the April 2021 Seacor Power lift boat tragedy in the Gulf of Mexico, legal changes may be on the way that could have lasting effects on the Jones Act, reports Legal Reader.

The act protects workers in hazardous occupations where state laws such as workers’ compensation typically don’t apply. Any changes to the Jones Act could affect the 650,000 Americans employed in the U.S. maritime industry.

The Seacor Power lift boat capsized south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana. Only six of 19 crew members were successfully rescued.

Survivors and families of deceased or missing crew members have filed multimillion-dollar lawsuits following the tragedy. Seacor Marine Holdings Inc. subsequently filed a federal lawsuit in New Orleans to limit its liability to $5.7 million, citing maritime law from 1851 to cap payouts to survivors and family members after the Titanic disaster. Read the entire story.

This story was included in 10/12 Industry Report’s free, weekly e-newsletter.