Food preservation company proposes $35M chemical plant in Ascension Parish  

Louisiana Economic Development today announced that food preservation company 1,4GROUP is considering Ascension Parish for a potential $35 million chemical processing facility.

The proposed plant would create 34 new jobs, and manufacture an insect repellent and a potato preservative.

Based in Idaho, 1,4GROUP was founded in 1992 to market a product to keep potatoes from sprouting while in storage and has offices across North American and Europe. Should the company decide to move forward with the Louisiana project, it would bring production that has been taking place in China back to the U.S.

To secure the proposed project, the state offered 1,4GROUP a competitive incentive package that includes LED FastStart. The company also is expected to utilize the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.

“We are excited for the potential to welcome 1,4GROUP to Ascension Parish and the Capital Region,” says Adam Knapp, president and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, in a prepared statement. “Not only would this project bring dozens of high-quality new jobs to the Capital Region, but also expertise and products to support the region’s agriculture sector.” See the announcement from LED.