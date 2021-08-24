DOE offering free energy savings assessments for area manufacturers

Small- and medium-sized manufacturers in Louisiana may be eligible to receive a no-cost assessment provided by DOE Industrial Assessment Centers.

The U.S. Department of Energy announced $60 million in funding for its largest-ever cohort of university-based Industrial Assessment Centers, which assist small- and medium-sized manufacturers in reducing their carbon emissions and lowering energy costs.

Teams at 35 universities around the country including LSU will conduct the energy assessments to identify opportunities to improve productivity and competitiveness, reduce waste, and save energy.

IACs typically identify more than $130,000 in potential annual savings for every manufacturer assessed, nearly $50,000 of which is implemented during the first year following the assessment.

