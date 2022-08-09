Cheniere to continue expanding in Louisiana after productive year

Cheniere Energy Inc. is in the early stages to again expand LNG export facilities in Louisiana and Texas following a series of supply deals that could underpin the next stage of growth, according to Natural Gas Intelligence.

Chief Commercial Officer Anatol Feygin said last week that the company has had its most productive year for liquefied natural gas contracting since 2011. In the second quarter alone, the largest U.S. LNG exporter signed sales and purchase agreements to ship 140 million metric tons through 2050 to customers across the world.

Feygin noted that buyers across the world signed supply deals during the first six months for 38 million metric tons per year of supply. Read the entire story.

