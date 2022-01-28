Big changes in store for pipeline industry in 2022

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, courts and states are poised to set policies in 2022 that could bring long-term changes to the natural gas pipeline industry, according to Energy Wire.

FERC is under heightened pressure to reform the way it greenlights new pipelines, following recent court rulings and criticism that it has not done enough to analyze the environmental effects of natural gas infrastructure. But rising natural gas prices, constraints in the pipeline system and growing threats to electric reliability have led some regulators and state leaders to call for more gas infrastructure to be built.

The potential for changes to FERC’s reviews of projects and opposition in some states could mean a harder road for new pipelines to clear regulatory hurdles, particularly as the Biden administration is aiming to slash the country’s carbon footprint. Read the entire story.

