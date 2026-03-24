Meet the 2026 Influential Women in Business and see the Women’s Leadership Symposium lineup

They run hospitals, build companies, fight cancer and welcome visitors to the Capital Region. Now, nine of the area’s most accomplished women are being recognized as 2026 Influential Women in Business by Baton Rouge Business Report.

The honorees will be recognized May 19 at the Influential Women in Business Luncheon, which follows the fourth annual Women’s Leadership Symposium. Both events are designed for professional women looking to connect, learn and leave with something useful. Get all the details here.

Meet the honorees:

Meredith Eicher , Founder/Owner, Meredith Eicher & Associates

Rebecca Evans Mouk , Owner/President, Ascension Roofing & Fabrication and JRE Industrial

Terri Hicks , President & CEO, The Spine Hospital of Louisiana

Jill Kidder , President & CEO, Visit Baton Rouge

Danielle Mack , Vice President and Chief Philanthropy Officer, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center

Adonica Pelichet Duggan , CEO, Baton Rouge Alliance for Students

Dr. Gunjan Raina , MDVIP / Baton Rouge General, Internal Medicine

Melissa Thompson , Partner, Success Labs

Lesley Tilley, Executive Vice President & COO, Woman’s Hospital

The honorees will take part in a special panel discussion during the luncheon, led by Melara Enterprises Editor-in-Chief Kelli Bozeman.

Women’s Leadership Symposium: The Power of Transformation

The morning begins with fourth annual Women’s Leadership Symposium will explore this year’s theme, “The Power of Transformation: Shaping What’s Next.” Sessions explore how transformation is reshaping careers, organizations and communities — and why understanding and embracing change is essential, not optional.

The program begins with a networking continental breakfast at 7:30 a.m., with programming from 8:15 to 11:15 a.m., before the luncheon begins.

Rewriting the Rules You Inherited

Danielle Brown, Global Head of Influencer Marketing at Google | YouTube will lead this opening session that explores why adaptability now matters more than mastery, and how letting go of outdated professional rules can unlock long-term relevance and growth. Speaker is

Leading People Through Transformation, Ready or Not

Success Labs partners Adrian Owen Jones and Melissa Thompson will offer insights into how leaders can guide teams with differing personalities, skills, generations and attitudes toward change, while maintaining trust and momentum.

Transforming How Work Happens

A panel of executive women shares how they are driving real AI adoption and reshaping organizations through culture, strategy and decision-making. Panelists include Community Coffee SVP/CCO Kristi Crump, EVP/CFO Nina Dusang and LSU Engineering Dean Vicki Colvin.

Transforming Place

Capital Region community leaders share how they are reshaping the community through economic development, infrastructure investment and long-term vision. Panelists include Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan Bourgeois, Ascension Economic Development President & CEO Kate MacArthur and LSU Foundation EVP Krista Raney.

Transforming Mindset

Health care executive and author Laurinda Calongne focuses on perspective shifts that help people navigate uncertainty, challenge assumptions and move forward with clarity.

Both events are sponsored by Mercedes Benz of Baton Rouge, b1BANK, Kean Miller, Window World, Woman’s and the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. Tickets and additional details are available here.